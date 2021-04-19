SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – CHP aircraft helped stop vehicles suspected of illegally racing on Highway 99 over the weekend.

CHP airplane Air-21 helped locate the two suspect vehicles that were reportedly racing on Highway 99, and send their location back to law enforcement, according to CHP Valley Division Air Operations. Officers were then able to stop the vehicles and arrest one of the drivers for racing and driving under the influence.

No other information was given about the incident.

A short time later, Air-21 reportedly helped radio back the location of a vehicle that was being pursued by Roseville Police as it drove into the North Sacramento area.

CHP Valley Division Air Operations posted a video of the incidents on its Facebook page.