SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento on Sunday recorded a record-high temperature by already hitting its first 90-degree day of the season.

Sacramento Executive Airport reached 91 degrees Sunday afternoon. The first 90-degree day of the season usually comes during May.

Though they didn’t break any records, Fairfield and Vacaville each recorded 92-degree temperatures.

The past week has seen Northern California swing through a variety of seasons, especially for people living in the high country. While the valley stayed mostly dry, a system did bring temperatures down and also brought some snow to the Sierra.

On Thursday, some ski resorts reported 72-hour snowfall totals of up to a foot, but things warmed up significantly by Sunday.

Some forecasted high temperatures for Sunday (April 18) were 89 degrees (1954) at Sacramento Executive Airport and 90 in Downtown Sacramento.

While the first 90-degree high doesn’t usually come, on average, until May, forecasters say 90s aren’t all that uncommon in April.

Forecasters are, however, pessimistic that any more rain will come through April. According to the NWS Climate Prediction Center’s projections, the precipitation outlook for the West Coast looks like it will be far below normal to near the end of April.

Further out, forecasters are predicting the development or persistence of drought from the High Plains to the Pacific Coast through July. Nearly all the US is predicted to be warmer than usual through at least the start of summer, NWS says.