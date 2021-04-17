VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A brand new spring edition of Vacaville’s downtown craft fair took off this Saturday as several vendors set up along three blocks selling unique local gifts.

They also expanded outdoor dining all in an effort to support small businesses. Vacaville residents got involved with some music and lots of local shopping.

“They get excited because they think that it’s so cute and everything’s unique,” said vendor Yesenia Duran. “It’s not like you go to the store and everything is uniform.”

James Hatch, the owner of Hatch Ironworks, has been making lawn and garden arts out of reclaimed metals for almost 30 years now. He depends on events like this, considering shipping such large and heavy items sometimes isn’t an option.

“I do a lot of street fairs and festivals,” he said. “Where you’re counting on at least 5,000 people showing up and those events are gone right now, and I was kind of surprised we’ve got 85 vendors and a great turnout.”

“An adventure, so to speak. Do a little shopping, do a little dining and discover what’s changed,” said Brooke Fox in downtown Vacaville. “We’ve actually had two new restaurants open in the last two weeks down here.”

The Main Street Bazaar marks their chance to show off what Vacaville has to offer now as things slowly reopen. And they’re proud not a single restaurant had to shut down permanently because of the pandemic.

“We were lucky it hasn’t hurt my families as much as so many others,” said shopper Deborah Dietrich. “And I’m happy to be able to do what little I can to get out now that I feel comfortable doing it.

Local shoppers were happy to help vendors get back on their feet after a difficult year.

“I’ve weathered the storm but it’s been tough, it’s been very tough,” Hatch said. “It’s great to see a turn out like today.”

And that’s not all the City has planned to get more people out to Vacaville. The farmers’ market kicks off next weekend and runs every Saturday in Andrews Park until the end of October.