Dance PartyHere's today's Dance Party! Get down!

Question of the Day 4/16/2021Question of the Day 4/16/2021

Emery KellyHe's a music and TV star, and he's making an appearance on a new Disney+ series that's streaming today. Cody talks with Emery Kelly.

Aloha Friday - Jo Koy - 4/16/2021He's a half-Filipino comedian who has performed all over the world, as well as your television. Now he's written a book, and Jordan learns more.

Housing the Homeless, Part 2The city of Fairfield and a local church have developed a new program with the goal of helping the homeless with housing and job training. We check in once again to find out more.

