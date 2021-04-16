SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Golden 1 Center is back in business for Sacramento Kings games, but at a reduced capacity.

On Friday, tickets for several upcoming Kings home games went on sale.

“We’ll be at just over 10 percent for these first few games and gradually increase from there,” said John Rinehart with the Kings.

But taking a seat at the Golden 1 Center will require a few more steps, including mandated sanitization protocols, masking, and proof you are COVID-free.

“They don’t have to bring their vaccination card, they can just take a picture of it on their phone and show that,” Rinehart said. “Or show an email of the negative COVID test within that 72 hours in order to come to the game.”

Once you have your armband, you will get a QR code with your touch-less ticket that will be scanned for entry.

The Kings organization says it will follow the 17 pages of guidelines released by the California Department of Public Health for indoor events and concerts. This means booing, yelling, singing or even using noisemakers will be discouraged since health officials say those activities increase the likelihood of transmitting the virus.

Fans also won’t be able to eat at their seat. Ordering will have to be done through a cellphone to be picked up. Designated seating areas will be set up throughout the concourse to allow physical distancing and dining al-fresco, with fans being able to watch the game there via a large LED screen.

Fans who were out at the Downtown Commons on Friday welcomed the guidelines.

“I think it’s a good idea. I wouldn’t want to go to a venue if I didn’t know if everyone else was clear or not,” said one man.

DOCO businesses say they are excited to have some fans filling the seats again.

“We’re here for the Kings. If the Kings aren’t here then we’re just another clothing store, but definitely it’s nice to be a compliment to the arena,” said Stephanie Bozzalla from Identity Boutique.

The first Sacramento Kings game that will have fans again is set for April 20 agains the Minnesota Timberwolves. About 1,600 frontline workers will make up that first crowd.