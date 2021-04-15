STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers say a young man is dead and a teen was hurt after a quad that apparently ran a stop sign was struck by a car in Stockton.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Jackson and Hunter streets.

Stockton police say a 20-year-old man was riding the quad with a 17-year-old passenger. Investigators say the quad ran the stop sign at Jackson Street and was then struck by a car driven by a 57-year-old woman.

Both riders were rushed to the hospital, but the 20-year-old was later pronounced dead.

The 17-year-old is reported to be in critical condition but stable.

Authorities have not released the name of the man killed or of anyone else involved in the crash.