Little Library In Lodi Pt. 2Come check out the little library at the Migrant Center on E. Harney Lane in Lodi!

32 minutes ago

Teen's Tune - 4/13Tina's here with a Teen's Tune mash-up! Our favorite! name the EIGHT snippets of music, if you can!

14 hours ago

Mexican Folk Art CollectionJulissa is BACK from vacation, and getting back to what she loves (no, not wine)! She's in Sacramento with history teacher Larry Hoover checking out his "kooky" collection of Mexican folk art!

14 hours ago

Improving Black Maternity CareIt's Black Maternal Health Week, and a local doula is raising awareness about issues facing black mothers. Full-spectrum doula Alia Barnes joins Courtney to talk about how to improve their birth outcomes.

14 hours ago

A Very Special Little Free Library in Lodi!A little library has popped up in Lodi, in a place that really serves the community! Lori Wallace is with the library's creator, Girl Scout Abby Stroud, to find out what her creation is all about!

14 hours ago