Laguna Creek Trail
http://www.elkgrovecity.org
Social: Facebook, City of Elk Grove YouTube
Aspire Vanguard College Prep Academy
819 Sunset Avenue
Modesto
209-521-3010
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vanguardcollegeprepacademy/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aspirevcpa/
Website: https://aspirepublicschools.org/locations/central-valley/aspire-vanguard-college-preparatory-academy/
“Meet the Doulas” Event
Victory Park
Stockton
May 29th
10 am
Alia Barnes, Full-Spectrum Doula
http://www.motherandearthdoula.com
Instagram: @motherandearthdoula
Park & Read Lodi
parkandreadlodi (Instagram)
Park & Read (Facebook)
Girl Scouts
http://www.girlscoutshcc.org
Girl Scouts Heart of Central California (Facebook)
Changing Faces Theater
http://www.changingfacestheater.org/
changing_faces_theater (Instagram)
Changing Faces Theater Company (Facebook)
Khamila Luna Bath & Body Pop-up
1700 W F St.
Oakdale
Saturday
10:00am – 3pm
Khamila Luna Bath & Body Pop-up
4800 Elm St
Salida
Sunday
11am – 4pm
Khamila Luna Bath & Body Products
http://www.khamilaluna.com
Instagram @shopkhamilaluna
Crumbl Elk Grove
https://crumblcookies.com/elkgrove
Thomas Jackson/Artist
Instagram: thomasjackson415
http://www.thomasjacksonphotography.com
Rosé Bouquet Flower & Wine Bar
931 10th Street
Modesto, CA 95354
209-300-7436
http://www.rbflowerbar.com
Bestselling Author Anna Ennis
“Keep Going” National Book Tour Launch and Community Fundraiser
Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 5:30-7:30pm.
Rose Bouquet Wine and Dessert Bar (Modesto’s newest venue featuring a beautiful indoor/outdoor seating area) located at 931 10th street, Modesto.
Instagram/Facebook @annaennis
http://www.annaennis.co
http://www.eventbrite.com/e/best-selling-author-anna-ennis-book-signing-and-community-fundraiser-tickets-144001784213
Aurora’s Candles & Bath
http://www.aurorascandlesandbath.com
World of Wonders Science Museum
2 North Sacramento Street
Lodi
http://www.WOWScienceMuseum.org
Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter: @wowscimuseum