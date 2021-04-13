SAN LUIS OBISPO (CBS13) – Sheriff’s department investigators are serving two search warrants after arresting Paul Flores at his San Pedro home, and his father, Reuben Flores, near San Luis Obispo in connection with the death of Stockton student Kristin Smart.

Paul is accused of murder, while Reuben is accused of being an accessory to murder in the disappearance of Smart 25 years ago.

Here’s a timeline in the disappearance of Smart:

May 25, 1996: Cal Poly San Luis Obispo freshman student Kristin Smart disappeared.

July, 1996: Paul Flores was named a key witness in Smart’s disappearance, then a person of interest. His family’s home is searched.

2002: Smart is legally declared dead.

2016: Investigators excavate a hillside at the school, looking for remains.

2020: Search warrants are served at the homes of Paul Flores and his parents.

February 2021: Paul Flores is arrested on gun charges as a result of evidence found during the searches. The charges are not linked to Smart’s disappearance.

March 2021: Investigators search the home of Ruben Flores. Paul named as the prime suspect.

April 2021: Paul and Reuben Flores arrested on charges related to the murder of Kristin Smart. Paul is accused of murder while Reuben is accused of being an accessory to murder.

Although Smart’s body has never been found, the sheriff believes investigators are closer than ever to finding her.