SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Three people – including a young child – were rescued from the slough in Solano County over the weekend, authorities say.

The Suisun City Fire Department says, late Sunday night, they got a mutual aid request from the US Coast Guard about a disabled vessel in the slough with two adults and a young child on board. With temperatures dropping, and the wind and currents gaining strength, rescuers got to work quickly.

Officials say the Vallejo-based station of the Coast Guard does not have rescue swimmers on their response vessels, prompting the need to call for help from Suisun City Fire.

With the help of the department’s swift water rescue technicians, who officials say are fully equipped to handle a nighttime incident, the group was soon rescued.

The group was wet and cold, with rescuers noting that they weren’t dressed for the nighttime weather. Still, after being checked for hypothermia, the group did not need further medical attention.

Rescuers say the incident is a good reminder for anyone who goes out onto area waterways to always have a float plan ready, including packing the right clothes and safety gear.