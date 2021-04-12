STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Stockton teenager who was shot while driving last week is now paralyzed.

The 14-year-old boy was hit by gunfire around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Acapulco Way. His mother tells CBS13 one or two bullets hit his spine.

Two minors on foot allegedly fired shots at the 14-year-old. The victim’s mother, Cyrinthia Adams, said he was shot four times and had just left his house to go to the gym.

“He said ‘Mom I’ve been shot, I’ve been shot,’” Adams said. “I heard the gunshots but the feeling I felt in my stomach, I just knew.”

After being shot, the teenager reportedly sped away before crashing into a nearby home, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Adams recently just had surgery. Family members say the mother allowed her son to drive to the gym, so he would have transportation. The teen was trying to get in shape with hopes of later playing football.

Police are still searching for the suspects.