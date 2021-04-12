SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Fans will soon be allowed back into Sacramento Kings games at the Golden 1 Center.

On Monday, the Kings announced their plans to let some fans return to the arena starting on April 20.

About 1,600 frontline workers will be the first fans allowed in for the Kings’ April 20 match against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“We have worked closely with state and county public health officials and the NBA to implement comprehensive safety protocols and measures to enable fans to return to Golden 1 Center,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis in a statement.

Fans will need to show either a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from with 72 hours of the game.

Masks will also be required to be worn throughout the arena and social distancing will continue to be in effect. Further, concessions will be individually packed and will have to be ordered ahead through mobile phone.

Kings officials say they expect to be able to gradually expand the number of fans allowed in as the season progresses.

Tickets will first go on sale by Wednesday morning for season ticket members. The general public will then have the opportunity to buy any remaining tickets starting April 16 at 10 a.m.