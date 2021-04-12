ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Placer County has opened up vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older.

On Sunday, officials said nearly 2,000 appointments remain open at the county-run clinic in Roseville for the coming week.

The county, which has around 159,000 residents between the ages of 18-49, is making the move just days before California is expected to make the same eligibility expansion statewide on April 15.

“By expanding eligibility now, slightly ahead of the state’s Thursday timeline, we can ensure that no appointments go unused,” said Dr. Rob Oldham, Health and Human Services director and interim public health officer.

Placer County officials said there are “many first dose appointments with Pfizer” available.

“We’ve now administered more than 60,000 doses @the Grounds and this expansion means the end of some of the more confusing eligibility guidelines,” Oldham said. “COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, free and will help us bring this pandemic to an end.”

The clinic @the Grounds is open from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is located at 700 Event Center Drive in Roseville. Appointments can be booked for as early as Monday.