ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – It’s back to school full time this week for multiple districts in our region.

For the first time in over a year, students at Silverado Middle School are getting a taste of what school used to be like. On Monday, Students enjoyed lunch with friends now that Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District is back to full-time.

“She dealt with it well but nothing like in classroom teaching I think,” said Janet turner whose granddaughter is back to school full time.

So what does enrollment look like and how many students are still learning online? CBS13 is getting answers. At Dry Creek schools, 11 percent of students are choosing to continue distance learning while 89 percent are in person.

According to the district, teachers aren’t having to pull double duty, as the district has dedicated full-time virtual learning teachers at its Connections Academy.

So how does that compare to other districts like Lodi and Natomas also going full-time? According to Lodi Unified School District, roughly 70 percent of its students are choosing in person while nearly 30 percent are remaining online.

Over at Natomas Unified, enrollment is nearly split with 49 percent in-person and 51 percent are opting for distance learning.

For Natomas parent Mary Abalo, her son with autism was struggling with distance learning.

“Getting back on a schedule makes it easier to focus and have a schedule,” she said.

Both Natomas’s and Lodi’s teachers do have the double duty of in-person and online teaching.

A Dry Creek Schools, 11 percent amounts to about 700 students.