SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in south Sacramento on Monday.

The shooting happened near Dewey Boulevard and Iowa Avenue.

Heavy police presence at Dewey Blvd & Iowa Ave in south Sacramento for a shooting. PIO enroute. Please avoid the area. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) April 12, 2021

One man was shot multiple times inside of an apartment complex and his suspected shooter is still at large, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

A heavy law enforcement presence remains. People are being asked to avoid the immediate area for the time being.

Updates to follow.