SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in south Sacramento on Monday.

The shooting happened near Dewey Boulevard and Iowa Avenue.

One man was shot multiple times inside of an apartment complex and his suspected shooter is still at large, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

A heavy law enforcement presence remains. People are being asked to avoid the immediate area for the time being.

Updates to follow.