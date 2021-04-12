SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in south Sacramento on Monday.
The shooting happened near Dewey Boulevard and Iowa Avenue.
Heavy police presence at Dewey Blvd & Iowa Ave in south Sacramento for a shooting. PIO enroute. Please avoid the area.
— Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) April 12, 2021
One man was shot multiple times inside of an apartment complex and his suspected shooter is still at large, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
A heavy law enforcement presence remains. People are being asked to avoid the immediate area for the time being.
