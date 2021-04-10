River Cats Are Hiring!Ashley Williams is at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento the River Cats are hiring all sorts of positions for this upcoming baseball season.

15 hours ago

Question of the Day / Friday Dance Party - 4/9We close out a Fabulous Friday show with today's question: What makes you magical? Everyone answers, and we dance our way into the weekend! Thanks for joining us today, come back tomorrow morning at 7 for the Weekend Show with Tina and Jordan!

15 hours ago

Quadruplet Update!The Denair couple that had Quadruplets are back on Good Day giving us an update!

15 hours ago

Aloha Friday - Jordan's DIY Dole Whip!It's Aloha Friday, and Jordan Segundo (aka Chef J) is in the Good Day Kitchen with a Dole Whip Float recipe to cool off your weekend!

15 hours ago

Little Hunnies ShopTreat your baby to an adorable, handmade new outfit! Little Hunnies is owned by Anellie Gutierrez, and she joins Cody and Court to show off her shop, and how you can order online as well!

15 hours ago