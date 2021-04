Question of the Day - 4/8Courtney closes out a Throwback Thursday show with a question: I feel like I'm tough when it comes to ________? Thank you for watching today, we appreciate it! See you tomorrow morning at 4:30 for a Fabulous FRIDAY show!

13 hours ago

"Tough As Nails" Star Merryl Tengesdal Joins Us!She's battled all season long on CBS' "Tough As Nails," and Merryl Tengesdal joins Cody and Courtney to give us an update on how the season is going!

13 hours ago

Slay as You Are!She's had a long journey of ups and downs, and now she's encouraging others to embrace their own beauty! Shay Bolling, owner of Slay As You Are, joins Courtney to talk about her hair products!

13 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 4/8Just in case you missed a funny moment from today's show, here's the Good Day Rewind!

13 hours ago

Girl PowerfulDeveloping a strong sense of self at a young age is so important for girls, and that's what Girl Powerful is all about! Dina is with Sonya and Tedi Serge to find out about this wonderful program!

13 hours ago