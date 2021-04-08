CERES (CBS13) – A suspect wanted for the January 11 homicide of a teen at a park in Ceres has turned himself in to authorities.

On April 7, a 17-year-old male suspect surrendered to investigators and was booked into Juvenile Hall in connection with the January 11 shooting of 18-year-old Miguel Pena of Ceres at Strawberry Fields Park, according to the Ceres Police Department.

Police say that just before 9 p.m. on January 11, officers responded to the 1400 block of Don Pedro Road in Ceres to investigate a report of someone on the ground with gunshot wounds. At the scene, officers found Pena, who had been shot several times.

A victim told police that he and two other men were sitting in a vehicle at Strawberry Fields Park when another vehicle that had been driving erratically in the area pulled up and to the victims’ vehicle and someone inside shot at it. The suspect vehicle then pulled up 60 feet and people inside shot some more at the victims’ vehicle.

Police say Pena was sitting in the back seat. The 19-year-old front-seat passenger was shot once in the elbow. After the shooting, the driver of the victims’ vehicle dropped Pena off in the 1400 block of Don Pedro Road where it was hoped that he would get medical attention.

Officers soon learned that another victim from the shooting, a 19-year-old man, had shown up at a hospital in Turlock.

Pena died four days later as a result of his injuries.

The suspect’s name is being withheld due to his age. Police say he is from Modesto.