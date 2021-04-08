WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The River Cats and Sutter Health Field are looking to hire over 100 people for the 2021 baseball season.
According to a statement today from the team, seasonal and event staff positions are open, which include suite runners, EMTs, security, line cooks, prep cooks, and concessions attendants/runners.READ MORE: 'People Find Connection, Joy Here': Crocker Art Museum Reopens To Public, Showcases More Diverse Artists
The organization says 400 people have returned to work at the park, but there are still positions left to fill.READ MORE: Homeless Woman Accused Of Starting Fire That Burned Placerville Bank
Anyone interested in applying for a position can do so at rivercats.com/employment. Those with questions and inquiries are asked to call (916) 376-4722.MORE NEWS: Teen Turns Himself In For Shooting At Ceres Park
All applicants must be at least 16 years old (with a valid work permit). For positions that serve alcohol, applicants must be at least 21.