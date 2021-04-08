WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The River Cats and Sutter Health Field are looking to hire over 100 people for the 2021 baseball season.

According to a statement today from the team, seasonal and event staff positions are open, which include suite runners, EMTs, security, line cooks, prep cooks, and concessions attendants/runners.

The organization says 400 people have returned to work at the park, but there are still positions left to fill.

Anyone interested in applying for a position can do so at rivercats.com/employment. Those with questions and inquiries are asked to call (916) 376-4722.

All applicants must be at least 16 years old (with a valid work permit). For positions that serve alcohol, applicants must be at least 21.