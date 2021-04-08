PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – Police arrested a homeless woman after she allegedly started a fire that burned the side of a bank in Placerville.

On Wednesday at 9:42 p.m., police received a call from employees at the nearby Pizza Factory who reported seeing a fire near the front door of the building on Broadway Drive.

El Dorado County Fire, Diamond Spring Fire, and Cameron Park Fire Departments arrived at the scene and put out the fire that, by then, had burned the side of the Wells Fargo bank.

Placerville police investigated the incident and detained the suspect, Doris Askeland, who told officers she lit a candle to “see if it still worked.”

Askeland was taken into custody and booked at the El Dorado County Jail for causing a fire to a structure. Her bail was set at $40,000.