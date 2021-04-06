FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Doctors are telling the parents of 17-year-old Daniel Hughes the next 24 hours are crucial for the Vanden High School Football Player.

Daniel is fighting to stay alive after being shot on Easter Sunday.

“No words can explain the pain that I feel right now that was my only son and he was a good young man, talented in many ways,” said Dejon Hughes Daniel’s father.

Seeing is believing and that stands true for 17-year-old Daniel Hughes and the amount of support he has. His mom Katie Marshman reminds Daniel about how special he is through the kind messages she shares from their community at his bedside.

“The love and support is helping us right now and I do read Daniel all the messages as well,” she said.

It’s the same show of support standing behind Daniel’s parents Tuesday while their son fights to stay alive after being shot Easter Sunday.

Dejon says his son is a star multi-sport athlete at Vanden high school, has over a 3.0 GPA, and was offered scholarships to play D1 football in college.

“This was a young man who just played his last football game Friday night. He had over 100 yards, 9 receptions. I’ll never be able to have that back, I’ll never be able to see that again,” he said.

Katie and Dejon say no matter what lies ahead, they’ll never stop loving Daniel and are praying for a miracle.

“You will always be with us, I will always and have always and we have always and our family has always and this community has always and everybody who knows Daniel have always loved our son,” Dejon said.

Police say the suspect, identified as 18-year-old James Williams, has turned himself in.