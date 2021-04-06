SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A major local health care provider is expanding vaccination appointments earlier than expected.

Starting Tuesday, UC Davis Health is letting anyone 16 and older to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

It’s a shot in the arm when it comes to protecting people against the coronavirus.

“It went pretty smooth,” said Alan Cooperman, who made his appointment online. “They are very organized, very efficient, so it’s nice to finally get this thing going.”

We've received an overwhelming response to our expanded #COVID19 vaccine eligibility. Thanks to a huge interest in getting vaccinated, our appointment slots for this week have been filled. More appointments will be added in the coming days. We'll continue to share updates. pic.twitter.com/ov5bnDvxHh — UC Davis Health (@UCDavisHealth) April 6, 2021

Thousands have already taken advantage of UC Davis’ program.

On Monday, just over 900 people had signed up. By Tuesday, that number had more than doubled.

“First dose; I feel wonderful,” said Moira McCleary.

It was a sense of relief for McCleary and her husband, who are both ready to travel out of state to see their daughter.

“I’ve been a nurse for 40 years, so I know what this is all about,” McCleary said. “People really need to take it seriously.”

UC Davis says both current patients and non-patients can receive the shot.

Within a couple hours, there was a line out the door. But Cooperman says it took just minutes.

“They are very organized,” Cooperman said. “I asked some questions and they were very reassuring.”

The decision was an easy one for him and many others.

“I’d rather get the shot and have the risk of side effects than to worry about getting COVID and have to deal with that,” Cooperman said.

Those who got vaccinated on Tuesday received an appointment for their second dose.

Patients can head to this webpage to sign up for an appointment, while non-patients can go to this webpage.