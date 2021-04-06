RIVERBANK (CBS13) – A man suspected of stealing packages in Riverbank has been arrested.

On Tuesday, 37-year-old Kory Morse of Modesto was arrested on suspicion of stealing packages in and around Riverbank, as well as other outstanding charges, according to a statement from Riverbank Police Services.

The break in the case came after a community deputy was allegedly able to link Morse to the thefts via surveillance video posted on social media.

Police say this was the second case in as many weeks where photos and videos posted to social media have helped bring suspects to justice.

The town of Riverbank is located just northeast of Modesto in Stanislaus County.

A 2020 study about package thefts in the U.S. by C+R Research found that, of those surveyed, they reported having a package stolen went from 36% in 2019 to 43% in 2020. And of that 43% who’ve had a package stolen, 64% say they been targeted more than once.