SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A California family on a mission to visit every In-N-Out Burgers restaurant in the country stopped at locations in San Joaquin County today.

The dad tells us what inspired the trip. He says he asked his kids what they wanted to do over the summer, and his son replied that he wanted to visit every In-N-Out. The son says his dad is crazy for doing it.

They say they’ve visited 325 locations, with about three dozen left.