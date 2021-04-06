EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – An injured climber was rescued after falling in El Dorado County on Tuesday.

The male climber was climbing with a friend in the area of Kyburz and Silver Fork Road when he reportedly fell 100 feet down sharp rocks and received major injuries.

The friend called 911, but due to the remote area where the two were located, a CHP helicopter was called on to assist.

A helicopter crew found the injured hiker and hoisted him a short distance to