ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A Sacramento man who was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Elk Grove in March has turned himself in.

Marvin Stephney, 36, of Sacramento, turned himself in at the Sacramento County Main Jail for the March 18 shooting death of 34-year-old Davon Learson-Shafer, according to a statement from the Elk Grove Police Department. He was booked into jail for murder.

Police say Stephney and Learson-Shafer got into an argument just before 10:30 p.m. on March 18. The fight escalated and Stephney then shot Learson-Shafer and left.

When police arrived at the scene of the shooting — the 9200 block of Starfish Way — they found Learson-Shafer lying in the street. They administered first aid, but Learson-Shafer died.