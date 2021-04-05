ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A Folsom man has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash in Roseville that left his passenger dead on Sunday.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard and Liverpool Lane. Roseville police say a car was heading north when it crossed the center median and clipped a tree.

Officers say the impact flipped the car over, causing it to land on its roof. Two people were inside the car – 28-year-old Folsom resident Anthony Irace and a passenger.

Both people were taken to the hospital, but police say the passenger was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe Irace was driving under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the crash. After being medically cleared at the hospital, Irace was arrested and booked into South Placer Jail.

Irace is facing charges of murder, DUI and a violation of parole.