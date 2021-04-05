SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A man who was already behind bars is now in the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of possessing a controlled substance after someone threw a package containing drugs over the fence of the facility where he was being held.

Authorities say the package was intended for the suspect.

On Sunday, officers at the San Joaquin County Honor Farm Facility say they saw a person throw a package of “contraband” over the fence onto the grounds of the facility, get into a car, and drive away.

Officers searched the area where the item was thrown but were unable to locate the item in the tall grass. They brought in a law enforcement K9, Sage, who found the package.

Officers opened the package, which they say contained 28.4 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be drugs and 4.4 grams of tobacco. Also located in the packages were a lighter and two AA batteries.

An investigation found the drugs were intended for inmate Eric Ypon. He was allegedly found to have a controlled substance during his time at the honor farm, which is a felony.

Ypon has since been transferred to the main jail where he is waiting to be formally charged.

The person who dropped off the item remains at large.