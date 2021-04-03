Johnnie's JamsDirector Jonathan Meris is back with "Johnnie's Jams" and the theme is "# 2's". Number 2 hits (as opposed to number 1's) on the Billboard charts. The last song is THE JAAAM!

Red Bull Raid Returns To Olympic Valley!Freeski athlete Johnny Collinson joins Dina to talk about the Red Bull Raid taking place this weekend at Olympic Valley!

Friday Dance Party! - 4/2Let's dance our way into the weekend! Happy Friday everyone, please join us tomorrow morning for the weekend show, starting at 7am!

Question of the Day - 4/2On this National PB&J Day, Court ends a Friday show with a question: What are you having on your sandwich?

Eggciting Easter DecorDina Kupfer talks to the Calligraphy Girl about making Easter decor!

