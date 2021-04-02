STOCKTON (CBS13) – It’s the ultimate road trip for one Uber driver who is combining ridesharing with food-blogging and hitting all 50 states on his adventure.

Kreskin Torres calls himself “The Rideshare Foodie.” His Instagram page shows the stops he’s made across the country. His favorite food so far? A crazy combination.

“Chili and cinnamon rolls, have you had it?” Torres said. “Have you had that? Chili and cinnamon rolls. You have your chili, and you have your cinnamon rolls. I fell in love with that in Wichita, Kansas.”

On a recent ride to Stockton, he found International Flavors food truck.

“This right here is your top seller, OK we are going to do this thing man,” Torres said.

Owner Oualid Soumbati is grateful for the attention.

“You know by him doing this, it puts a lot of the small businesses on the map,” Sounbati said.

Torres’ cross country adventure has revealed a nation he says needs to see more of itself.

“The reason why I started was to get out to see what the real America was like,” Torres said.

Communities of different cultures all have more in common than they often admit.

“It’s some people that just haven’t been from one side of the city to the other and that’s 15, 20 minutes,” Torres said. “It’s very interesting.”

He’s a rideshare driver delivering delicious images to his food blogging followers.

“Food is a common ground,” Torres said.

And he’s offering food for thought on his All-American road trip. Torres has made it to 45 of 50 states so far.

He’s got Hawaii, Alaska, Montana, and North and South Dakota left to visit.