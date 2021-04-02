Ginger Bugs "Hip Hop Bunny" EventWe're in Lodi at Ginger Bugs! See how you can attend their "Hip Hop Bunny" Event this Easter!

Choose Your News - 4/2It's time for "Choose Your News," or as Cody and Court call it, "Choose the Story That Won't Get Us Fired." John brings us the stories, and Cody and Courtney pick which one gets read!

Easter Decor with The Calligraphy GirlThe Calligraphy Girl shows us how you can use calligraphy to decorate for Easter!

Selling Sacramento - Beautiful Auburn EstateOwn a piece of Auburn history with this property! Realtor Elizabeth Axelgard joins Cody and Court to show us around this beautiful 1907 Craftsman that is on the market!

Uniqo Salon in StocktonWhether you need a blowout or a curly cut, this Stockton salon does it all! Patty Ayala from Uniqo Salon joins Cody to show us around!

