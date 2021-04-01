VALLEJO (CBS13) – Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is back open to members and season pass holders, and the thrill of rides is not only bringing back excitement but also a sense of normalcy.

Sophia Callan was so anxious to get back on a rollercoaster, she was restless all night.

“Sleeping was hard, it was like I’m wanting to go but just waiting for a long time,” she said on Thursday.

Jack Richard was so pumped, he bought five passes for his family.

For best friends, Rick James and Tyler Hudson, reopening day was just what they have been waiting for.

“I was in the car with him and I was like, ‘Dude, we should totally go to Six Flags when it opens,’ then we both bought season passes that same day and now we are here,” James said.

The return of rides came with big changes to safety measures.

The park is currently open at just 15% capacity. Also, guests will get their temperatures checked, while distance markers are in place at ride lines, seats are socially distanced and the carts are frequently sanitized.