SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man was in critical condition after an assault at the Grocery Outlet in midtown Sacramento on Thursday, police said.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the suspect was arrested on felony assault charges. The identities of both men were not released.

Reports of an altercation between two men came in at around 1:20 p.m. from the store at 17th Street and Capitol Avenue.

Sacramento police said no weapons were used in the assault and it is unknown if the two men knew each other.

No further information was released.