CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) – Human remains were discovered this week in a remote area of Calaveras County.

Shortly before noon on Monday, someone called 911 from an area near Mountain Ranch to report that they had discovered what they thought were human remains on a seldom-used part of their property.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department deputies went to the property and checked out the remains, which they determined to be human, according to a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department statement.

Forensic personnel, including Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office detectives, investigators from the District Attorney’s Office, forensic analysts from the California Department of Justice, a forensic anthropologist, and three specialized K9 resources have aided in the investigation.

Deputies say that Evidence on the scene indicates that this was not a Native American burial site.

The identity of the deceased person, along with their cause of death, is under investigation.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.