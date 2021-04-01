SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Getting vaccinated is about to become more difficult as the number of doses continues to shift amid growing eligibility standards.

“I really feel like I lucked out,” said Jan Windsor.

Jan and her husband are now protected against the coronavirus. She got her vaccine at CVS.

“I found a link on my home app for neighborhood stuff and they said they were doing shots here and we were able to get in,” she said.

They were in line with hundreds at the McClellan Park vaccination site run by Curative.

Since they opened five weeks ago, Curative says it has seen eligibility expand, but not necessarily supply.

“It is difficult because we are limited with the number of vaccines we are given per day,” Tobin Gramyk with Curative said.

That makes getting an appointment challenging

“My friend recently got her appointment by refreshing for about an hour,” said grocery store clerk, Sam Russell who enlisted the help of family.

“It was hard. I was a Sutter patient and I could never get one,” said Diane Friend.

She was willing to drive a bit.

“I’m from South Sacramento but I had to come here for my first one and this one,” she said.

For others, it was sheer determination.

“We were checking constantly. You would check every other day. Some appointments that weren’t there, were there now. I don’t know if people canceled them or not, but you just got to stay on it,” said Fred Regacho.

Those in Sacramento County who aren’t tech-savvy can call 2-1-1 and someone will find an appointment for you and make sure you get both doses.

“We’re working as hard as we can as quickly as we can and we’re hoping to even ramp up what we’re doing here per day,” said Gramyk.

It’s a win-win for Windsor who is ready to get back to life as she knew it.

“There’s four of us who haven’t played cards in a year and we set a date of April 14th and we are happy, happy happy!” she said.

Curative hopes to soon open four other clinics in coordination with county and state health officials.