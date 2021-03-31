WINTERS (CBS13) – Officers arrested a driver and passenger accused of being passed out drunk in a fast-food drive-thru with an unrestrained 4-year-old in the back seat, the Winters Police Department said on Wednesday.

The driver, Monica Cook, 33, faces charges of a DUI and child endangerment. Thomas Oliver, 34, faces charges of public intoxication and child endangerment. Both are from Madison in Yolo County, north of Winters.

Cook was allegedly found holding an open bottle of tequila. Winters police said the car was in park but running when the two were found in a drive-through along the 700 block of Matsumoto Lane.

Winters police said the child was located in the rear passenger seat with no seatbelt. The department said this happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Cook and Oliver were booked into the Yolo County Jail.

See both mugshots below.