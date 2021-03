Question of the Day - 3/30Tina closes out a Tuesday show with her Question of the Day: What do YOU bring to the birthday party at the park? Thanks for watching today, we appreciate you hanging out with us! See you tomorrow morning at 4:30!

14 hours ago

Teen's Tune - 3/30, 10amTina is back ONCE AGAIN with Teen's Tune! It's a mashup! Play along with us!

14 hours ago

Slap You With Science! - 3/30The lab coat is freshly pressed, and his hands are all warmed up! Professor Stark is here to Slap You With Science!

14 hours ago

Local Author Kim Griffin Joins Us!It's a book written by a local mom that highlights the funny (and sometimes X-rated) moments when raising two boys! Kim Griffin, author of "#CuriousConnections," joins Cody and Lori to talk about the book!

14 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 3/30Just in case you missed some of the funny moments on the show today, here's the Good Day Rewind!

14 hours ago