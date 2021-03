Question of the Day - 3/29We close out a Monday with Tina's Question of the Day: So, you own a beer garden. What entertainment do you provide at said beer garden? Not sure everyone understood what the question was, but they all answer, and we oompah our way into the Drew Barrymore Show! Thanks for watching, see you tomorrow morning bright and early at 4:30am!

14 hours ago

"Another One Bites the Dust" TikTok - NAILED IT!Well, here's the finished product! Not bad for one take...follow us on the TikTok @GoodDaySac!

14 hours ago

"Another One Bites The Dust" TikTok - We Give It a Try...Hey, we haven't made a TikTok video in a while! Is that such a bad thing? Tina and Cody give one a try...

14 hours ago

Burroughs Family Farms, 10am - Chickens!Benina Montes from Burroughs Family Farms in Denair joins Tina again and this time...oh boy, they have CHICKENS! Right up Tina's alley!

14 hours ago

The Challenge: All-Stars on Paramount PlusJohn talks with Derrick Kosinski and Jisela Delgado from Paramount Plus' "The Challenge: All-Stars" about what to expect on the show!

14 hours ago