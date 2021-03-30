ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Nearly two months after the horrific murders of two girls whose bodies were live-streamed on social media, we are now hearing from the best friend of the 15-year-old who was once a student in Elk Grove.

Lexi Dillman says her best friend, who she identifies as 15-year-old Melody Plath, is the youngest victim of the double homicide in Vacaville.

“You see all over social media people reposting it and it’s kind of like they don’t really know the whole story but you can’t really go out of your way to tell millions and millions of people,” she said.

But she’s now telling her side of Melody’s story and how she remembers her best friend since they two were 13. She says Melody always had a smile on her face and talked about her family daily.

“She would just never stop talking about like the people that she loved, like she just, that was her pride and joy her family, her closest friends, she really cared deeply about them,” she explained.

Lexi says Melody had a troubled past but was working toward bettering herself and looking forward to her 16th birthday, getting her driver’s license, and in two years, graduating high school.

“She was going to make something of herself and I don’t know I just think that, that was taken away from her too soon…I think she was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” she said.

Now Lexi is finishing the same goals Melody had in her own life in honor of her best friend.

“When her life was taken for her it really made me realize like we are so blessed we take so much stuff for granted and it’s like, you know I can be something,” she said.

Savannah Theberge, 27, was the second victim in the double homicide. CBS13 spoke to her mother and best friend last month who both described Savannah as a loving mother to a 4-year-old son.

Raymond Weber, the suspect accused of the killings, is expected back in court next month.