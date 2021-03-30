SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Some fans will be able to get into upcoming Sac Republic FC games this season, the club says.

On Tuesday, Sac Republic FC announced their full 2021 USL Championship schedule.

The six-month regular season will include 16 games in Sacramento. On April 24, the club will also take on Real Monarch for a friendly exhibition.

Since Sacramento is now in the Red tier of COVID-19 alert, about 2,300 fans are expected to be allowed into games. Further, the team expects to be able to expand capacity once the county reaches the Orange tier.

Members get exclusive presale access to game tickets starting April 7.

Head to Sac Republic FC’s website for the full schedule and ticket information: https://www.sacrepublicfc.com/club-schedule