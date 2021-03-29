SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people were arrested in Stockton on weapons-related charges Monday morning.

At around 1:40 a.m., Stockton Police Department officers were on patrol when they made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Interstate 5 and Country Club Boulevard.

During the stop, officers say they located a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

Both people inside the vehicle, Thomas Romo, 31, and Traneice Jones, 32, were arrested on charges of resisting arrest, weapon, and traffic-related charges, according to a Stockton Police Department statement.