YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — Officers say a pickup truck was driving erratically just before a fiery head-on that killed two people along Highway 70 on Monday.

The crash happened a little before 6:30 a.m. along Highway 70, near Old State Highway between Chandler and Lower Honcut roads, about 10 miles north of Marysville.

California Highway Patrol says dispatchers first got a report about a Ford F-250 driving recklessly southbound on the highway. Witnesses reported seeing the truck being unable to stay in the lane and going at erratic speeds.

A few minutes later, the truck crashed head-on into an SUV just north of Chandler Road.

The crash sent the SUV off to the shoulder where it then overturned and caught fire, officers say. The pickup also overturned and crashed into another vehicle that was heading northbound.

Officers say both the driver of the pickup, a 38-year-old Paradise man, and the SUV, a 31-year-old Yuba City man, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The names of the drivers have not been released. The third driver was not hurt in the crash.

Traffic along Highway 70 was backed up through Monday morning.