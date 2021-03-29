STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – David Machado, the man accused of shooting and killing Stanislaus County sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Wallace in 2016, has been convicted of first-degree murder in the case.

Machado has also been convicted of two counts of carjacking and attempted carjacking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On the morning of November 13, 2016, Machado was at the Fox Grove Fishing Access when he was stopped by Deputy Wallace for driving a suspicious vehicle. When Deputy Wallace ran the license plate of the vehicle, he determined it was stolen and reportedly asked for additional units.

Dispatch tried to contact Deputy Wallace and didn’t receive a response. When police arrived on the scene, they found Wallace lying in the street next to his squad car. He had been shot in the head twice at close range.

Machado then carjacked a Kia Rio in the nearby town of Keyes and a statewide manhunt ensued. He was arrested a few hours later in the town of Tulare.

Machado’s trial has two parts: the criminal phase, which just ended, and the sanity phase, which is set to begin Thursday.