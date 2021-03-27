SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – As rallies were held nationwide to call out hate against Asian Americans in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at Atlanta spas, protesters in Sacramento gathered at Southside Park in support of the movement.

They held signs and rolled through in a caravan. A community of all walks of life and a variety of ethnic backgrounds spoke out against the violence against Asians.

“In my neighborhood, it’s so diverse, and I love that,” protester Cary Shaw said. “And there’s so many other Asian people, so I’m not just speaking up for myself. I’m speaking up for the people in my neighborhood, in my community.”

According to Stop AAPI Hate, there have been nearly 4,000 self-reported hate crimes against Asian Americans in the past year.

In Sacramento, people painted their cars and gathered together in a “Drive Out The Hate” caravan, which was organized by Councilwoman Mai Vang.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg also tweeted out his support for the movement.

The caravan planned to finish off with a rally at the former Sears location on Florin Road.