STOCKTON (CBS13) – News of a bittersweet closure had dozens of people lining up outside of Lindy’s Donuts in south Stockton early Friday morning.

After a 42-year run, Frank and Judy Ho decided it is time to put the dough to rest for good and retire.

“[Going to] go fishing, take it easy and enjoy the rest of life!” Frank said.

Originally from Hong Kong, Frank and Judy emigrated to Stockton with their children in 1975. Frank rolls and cuts the dough, while Judy deep-fries all to put smiles on faces by the dozen.

“Oh it’s the best,” said customer Pam Alcala. “It’s the best in town.”

Their key to success is one secret ingredient.

“It’s a potato donut,” Frank said.

Potato dough instead of flour, making it a heartier donut that lasts a little longer.

“Who else makes potato donuts in Stockton? I have to go all the way to Sacramento now to get them,” said customer Benny Magdale.

And for these loyal customers, their mornings won’t be the same without this one-of-a-kind, sweet Stockton staple.

“Nothing’s going to be able to replace it,” Alcala said. “None. Nobody.”

Lindy’s Donuts will be open for one last day on Saturday, March 27.