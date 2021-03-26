ELK GROVE (CBS13) – On a nationwide day of healing and action, the AAPI community called on corporate and political leaders to address discrimination and violence against Asian Americans.

March 26 holds specific meaning as the anniversary of the Naturalization Act in 1790, which restricted U.S. citizenship to white immigrants. Now, the Asian community used the day to show that more than 200 years later, they’re still feeling like outcasts but they’re ready to take a stand.

Yvonne Tan spent the day adding more and more customers to the waitlist at Journey to the Dumpling in Elk Grove. It’s been packed with orders.

“I didn’t expect this response so we didn’t schedule more staff,” said Tan.

The Chinese restaurant launched “Bao for the Cause” with part of their proceeds supporting local Asian non-profits. It’s all in light of recent AAPI hate crimes like last week’s shootings in Atlanta. It hit too close to home for Tan, shedding a tear just speaking about it.

The restaurant teamed up with the Elk Grove Tribune for the fundraiser. Tribune owner Jacqueline Cheung, who was born in America, has experienced hateful backlash and at one point, was even blamed for the pandemic.

“[Someone] told me ‘it’s because of you people all this is happening so if you don’t like America just leave,’ ” said Cheung.

Woodland police on Friday posted an alert on Facebook saying a man verbally assaulted an Asian woman leaving Walmart. Police say the man threatened to find “the Chinese and kill them all.”

“It upsets me that now there’s a member of our community that maybe doesn’t feel safe to walk down the street,” said Woodland Police Sgt. Victoria Danzl.

Sgt. Danzl says investigators have been continuously following leads and posted on social media so witnesses would come forward and point them to the suspect.

“I think with all of the information that is being shared, the nation as a whole is letting them know that this is a big deal and we don’t want you to be treated this way,” said Sgt. Danzl.

Meanwhile, Tan and Cheung are stepping outside the fear and anger to take action.

“I think the community feels a sense of urgency now. They feel the need to support each other at this time because we’ve just been hit with so many things one after another,” said Tan. “We want everyone to know that we fight against that and we care about our community.”

And the community support is clear.

“I put that into action. We need your help too to support them,” said customer Angela Lo.

“We’re hurting and struggling to understand what happened, and people want to do something,” said Cheung.