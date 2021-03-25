Question of the Day - 3/24Tina closes out a Wednesday show with her Question of the Day: I've been told I make this really well...what? Thanks for watching, everyone, see you tomorrow morning at 4:30! We'll be here, join us!

14 hours ago

Slap You With Science - 3/24The lab coat has been freshly laundered, and his slappin' hand is all warmed up! Doctor Professor Lord Cody Stark is here to Slap You With Science!

14 hours ago

Gold Country Wildlife RescueRachel Wulff is at Gold Country Wildlife Rescue in Auburn showing us some of their animals they are caring for, and how you can help!

14 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 3/24Do you feel like you may have missed something during the show this morning? Never fear, the Good Day Rewind is here to get you caught up!

14 hours ago

Toe Toss Challenge: John DabkovichSee how John did during his turn at the Toe Toss Challenge!

15 hours ago