MODESTO (CBS13) – Police are asking the public to help locate a suspect wanted in connection with a recent shooting that happened in Modesto.

Thirty-six-year-old Marcus Barron of Modesto is wanted for the shooting that happened on March 16 in the 300 block of I Street. It left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 or Detective Bolinger at (209) 342-9162.