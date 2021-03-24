VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A missing Maine girl has been found safe in Nebraska and a Vacaville man she was believed to be with has been arrested.
The Lewiston Police Department said the 15-year-old girl was reported missing last Thursday. She reportedly said she was going for a walk, but then never came back home.
Detectives believed the girl was possibly picked up by a California man she had been talking to on social media.
On Wednesday, police announced that the girl had been found safe in Nebraska. The man, now identified as 23-year-old Vacaville resident Taylor Hauke, was also arrested in Nebraska.
Hauke has been booked into jail facing charges of cruelty toward a child (no injury) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the jail’s website.