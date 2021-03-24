SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A crash involving a big rig forced multiple lane closures on Highway 99 in South Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened shortly after 2:10 p.m. at the Florin Road on-ramp onto northbound 99.

Investigators said a big rig was entering the on-ramp when it hit another vehicle and tipped over, causing all lanes of the highway to be blocked in the area.

Traffic was backed up to the Mack Road area, but all lanes have since reopened.

At this time, it is unknown how many people were involved or injured, but the CHP said minor injuries were reported.